Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.17 and its 200 day moving average is $456.20. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.00.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

