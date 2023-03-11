Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

