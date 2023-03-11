Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.