UMA (UMA) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00008707 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $122.03 million and $9.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

