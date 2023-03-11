UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,268 shares of company stock valued at $38,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

