Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock remained flat at $17.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Umpqua will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,474,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,992,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Umpqua by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,582,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

