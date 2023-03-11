Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

