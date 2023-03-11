United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.