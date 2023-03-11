United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Down 1.1%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.04. 261,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 254,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.

Institutional Trading of United States Brent Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

