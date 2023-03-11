Unizen Price Tops $0.0644 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $547,426.78 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

