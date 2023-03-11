Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 462,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upland Software by 99.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.