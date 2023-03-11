Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,802,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,667,489 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

