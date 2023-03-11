Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.57). 16,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.58).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.28. The company has a market capitalization of £50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Van Elle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

