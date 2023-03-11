Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,676,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 636,006 shares.The stock last traded at $67.22 and had previously closed at $66.83.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
