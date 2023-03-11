Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Cut by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

VOT opened at $184.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

