Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 9,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.021 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
