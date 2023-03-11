Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 9,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.32.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.021 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.