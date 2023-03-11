Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

