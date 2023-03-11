Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,847 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.