Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

