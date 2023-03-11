Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 57.2% in February

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.73.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 486,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 127.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

