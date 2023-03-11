Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.86 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

