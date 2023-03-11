Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

