Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.