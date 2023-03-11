Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.7 %

VRSK stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.