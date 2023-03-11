Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading 3% Higher

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.40 and last traded at $133.07. 89,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.
Veritiv Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.
Veritiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.