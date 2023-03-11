Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading 3% Higher

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.40 and last traded at $133.07. 89,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

