Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $608,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,836 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

