Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $513,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 3,652,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,654. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.