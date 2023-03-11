Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler Sells 22,894 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Get Vertex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 280,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Company Profile

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.