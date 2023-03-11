VICI Properties Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

