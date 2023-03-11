VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $30.77 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.