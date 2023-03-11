VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.