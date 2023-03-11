VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $59.02 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $66.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

