Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 669.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 241,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

