Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.