Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.