Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $819.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $823.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

