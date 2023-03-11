Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after buying an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

