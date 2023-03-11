Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.32 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.