Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

