Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $181.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

