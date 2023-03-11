Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.02. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €48.19 ($51.27). The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.