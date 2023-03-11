Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $107.48 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003338 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $107.48 million and approximately $333,377.04 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

