WA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.45 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.