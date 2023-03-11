WA Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

