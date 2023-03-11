WA Asset Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

FLO stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

