WA Asset Management LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RY opened at $96.24 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

