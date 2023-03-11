WA Asset Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,771,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,595,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,274,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,086,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.95 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

