Walken (WLKN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

