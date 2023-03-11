Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131,631 shares of company stock worth $1,303,325,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.