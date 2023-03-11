Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.29 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $734,633.70 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,000,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,025,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

